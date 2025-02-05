Bahamas

U.S. Coast Guard finds Chinese migrant on paddleboard 25 miles off Bahamas

The man was spotted about 25 miles off Freeport by the Cutter Seahorse, officials said in a post on X Wednesday

By NBC6

The U.S. Coast Guard found a Chinese migrant floating on a paddleboard off the Bahamas, officials said.
U.S. Coast Guard

Photos and video released by the Coast Guard showed the man paddling on what appeared to be two boards on top of each other, with a small amount of what looked like luggage strapped to them.

He was transferred back to the Bahamas on Tuesday.

