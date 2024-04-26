U.S., China to hold first AI talks within ‘weeks' amid ongoing TikTok stalemate

The U.S. and China will hold their first high-level talks on artificial intelligence within the "coming weeks," U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Friday.

The U.S. and China will hold their first high-level talks on artificial intelligence within the "coming weeks," U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Friday, providing no update over the future of Chinese social media giant TikTok.

During wide-ranging talks with Chinese officials in Beijing, Blinken said the two sides had agreed to the first U.S.-China intergovernmental dialogue on AI to discuss the risks and safety concerns surrounding the emerging technology.

"Earlier today we agreed to hold the first US PRC talks on artificial intelligence to be held in the coming weeks, to share our respective views on risks and safety concerns around advanced AI and how best to manage them," Blinken said during a press conference.

Speaking at a press conference, Blinken said that TikTok "did not come up" in the talks.

