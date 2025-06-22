Census data reveals the largest city in Florida — and it's not Miami

Miami may be the top place for somebody who's looking for exciting nightlife or wants to relax at the beach, but new data revealed that it isn't the largest city in the Sunshine State.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2024 population estimates, Jacksonville beat Miami as Florida's most populated city by more than 500,000 residents.

In the census data, Jacksonville had 1,009,833 residents compared to Miami's 487,014.

Miami is the second-most populated city in Florida, beating Tampa, which was ranked the most relaxing city in the U.S.

Two other South Florida cities, Hialeah and Fort Lauderdale, made it in the top 10 most populated cities in Florida.

