NYPD Officer Killed, Another Critically Injured After Shot in Harlem During Domestic Violence Call: Police Officials

An NYPD officer was killed while another is in critical condition after they were shot in Harlem Friday evening while responding to a domestic violence call, senior police officials told NBC New York.

The shooting occurred on West 135th Street between Malcolm X Boulevard and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, near Harlem Hospital. Two uniformed officers responded to the domestic violence call involving a mother and her son.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

One of the officers was pronounced dead, while the other was badly injured and rushed to Harlem Hospital in critical condition, senior NYP officials told NBC New York. He was undergoing surgery in an effort to save his life.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Lashawn McNeil, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A police source said a third cop at the scene, who is relatively new to the NYPD, shot McNeil after the two officers were struck by gunfire.

It was the third incident in less than 72 hours involving NYPD officers getting shot in the line of duty, following an incident in the Bronx late Tuesday night and another officer shot early Thursday morning on Staten Island.

The officer in the Bronx, who was shot in the leg while scuffling with a teenage suspect, has already been released from the hospital. The officer who was shot in the leg while serving a search warrant for drugs in Staten Island underwent surgery at the hospital, where he was recovering. He was said to be in stable condition, but his injury was serious.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.