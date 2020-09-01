President Trump

Twitter Removes Video From Trump Tweet After Complaint From ‘Electric Avenue' Singer

The platform removed the video from one of President Donald Trump's tweets on Tuesday after it received a copyright complaint from Eddy Grant, the musician behind the '80s hit

Pictured: Musical guest Eddy Grant performs with The Roots on July 31, 2019
Andrew Lipovsky/Getty Images

Twitter removed a video from one of President Donald Trump's tweets on Tuesday after it received a copyright complaint from Eddy Grant, the musician whose hit song "Electric Avenue" appears in the video, NBC News reports.

Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio confirmed to NBC News that the video had been taken down in response to a copyright complaint, per company policy.

It is at least the third time in as many months that Twitter has been forced to remove media content from the president's Twitter account due to violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, or DMCA.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 18 hours ago

Trump Wades Into Racial Tensions With Visit to Kenosha

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Mnuchin Says Trump Still Wants Virus Deal With Democrats

The move comes after Grant sued Trump and his campaign on Tuesday, accusing them of "willfully and wrongfully" infringing on his copyrights. Grant's lawyer also issued a cease and desist letter to the campaign two weeks ago.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

President TrumpTwitter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us