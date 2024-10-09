Air Travel

Pilot dies in middle of flight to Turkey, forcing emergency landing in NYC

By NBC New York Staff

A Turkish Airlines plane landed safely at JFK Airport Wednesday after the captaining pilot lost consciousness and died aboard the flight, according to the airline.

Flight 8JK, operating from Seattle to Istanbul, made an emergency landing in Queens around 6 a.m. after initial medical intervention on board proved effective.

The 59-year-old pilot who died has been identified as Ilcehin Pehlivan. Turkish Airlines says it has employed him since 2007. He last underwent a routine health check in March. No health issues that would affect his duties were found.

It wasn't clear what caused the medical emergency.

Turkish Airlines says arrangements are being made for passengers to return to Istanbul out of JFK.

"As Turkish Airlines, we deeply feel the loss of our captain and extend our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family, colleagues, and all his loved ones," the airline said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the emergency landing and referred to the airline for other questions.

