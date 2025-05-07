Trump's Cabinet members warn FIFA World Cup visitors not to overstay their visas

Members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet said Tuesday that while they look forward to the U.S. co-hosting next year’s FIFA World Cup, they want to make sure foreign visitors don’t stay longer than they’re allowed.

The quadrennial tournament, which the U.S. will host alongside Mexico and Canada, is expected to attract millions of fans from dozens of countries. The Department of Homeland Security has indicated it’s ready to handle the influx of international travelers.

“Of course, everybody is welcome to come and see this incredible event,” Vice President JD Vance said at a World Cup task force meeting led by Trump that included several top administration officials, as well as FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“But when the time is up, they’ll have to go home. Otherwise, they’ll have to talk to Secretary Noem,” Vance said, referring to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who has helped spearhead the administration’s immigration enforcement efforts.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy echoed Vance’s warning.

“If you’re coming to see some soccer… go on a road trip. See America,” he said before changing his tone. “Don’t overstay your visa. Don’t stay too long.”

Of the tournament’s 104 games, 78 will be played in the U.S., with the final at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Other match venues in the U.S. include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City and Miami.

Two factors could affect the number of tourists who travel to North America for the tournament next summer. For the first time in the World Cup’s 95-year history, the tournament will be expanded to 48 teams. In recent years, only 32 have participated.

While the expanded format is expected to attract more tourists, Trump’s hardline immigration policies may have a cooling effect.

Asked if people who have taken part in pro-Palestinian protests should be concerned about attending the World Cup in the U.S., Trump said: “I think people are allowed to protest. You have to do it in a reasonable manner, not necessarily friendly, but reasonable. Otherwise, Pam will come after you, and you’re going to have a big problem.” Attorney General Pam Bondi participated in Tuesday’s task force meeting.

Infantino has previously estimated that between the FIFA Club World Cup, which is being hosted solely in the U.S. this summer, and next year’s World Cup, the country will see 10 million international tourists.

Noem struck a more inviting tone Tuesday than some of her administration colleagues. She cast the tournament as “an opportunity for the world to become a friendlier place.”

“We will take care of their documentation and travel documents, and it will go smoothly. And we will make sure that they can come and enjoy and bring their families and friends, and make memories together,” she said.

President Donald Trump met with members of his appointed World Cup task force on Tuesday as he ensures the 2026 edition will be the "best run soccer tournament the world has ever seen."

