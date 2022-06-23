capitol riot

Trump WH Lawyer Told Justice Official His Plan to Overturn Election Was Criminal

A committee exhibit showing Eric Herschmann, former Trump White House adviser, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022. 
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Jan. 6 committee played video testimony of Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann on Thursday, in which he described a Jan. 3, 2021, meeting at the White House and the plan by Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to overturn the election.

"When he finished discussing what he planned on doing, I said, good f----- — excuse me, sorry, effing a-hole, congratulations, you just admitted your first step or act you would take as attorney general would be committing a felony and violating Rule 6(e). You’re clearly the right candidate for this job," Herschmann told the committee.

Trump wanted to replace then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Clark to help try to reverse the election results. After several Trump DOJ officials threatened to quit, Trump decided against appointing Clark.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

capitol riotDonald Trump
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us