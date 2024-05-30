From a 2006 affair to a guilty verdict: A timeline of events in Trump's hush money case

In 2006, porn star Stormy Daniels says, she had an affair with Donald Trump. Eighteen years later, the former president was found guilty of multiple felony counts for trying to cover it up amid his presidential bid.

The 12-person jury in New York reached its unanimous verdict after two days of deliberation, ending a heated six-week trial in which prosecutors accused Trump of orchestrating an illegal conspiracy to influence the 2016 presidential election.

In total, the former president was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, which could carry a punishment of up to four years in prison, fines, or probation.

But how did it all start? From an affair to a $130,000 hush money payment, here's what to know about the case and what's to come: