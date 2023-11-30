Trump slams JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon for praising Nikki Haley

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Jamie Dimon as an "overrated Globalist" after the JPMorgan CEO praised rival Republican Nikki Haley.

Dimon has publicly urged business leaders to help Haley's presidential campaign.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday ripped Jamie Dimon as an "overrated Globalist" after the JPMorgan CEO praised rival Republican Nikki Haley and urged business leaders to help her presidential bid.

Dimon "is quietly pushing another non-MAGA person, Nikki Haley, for President," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I've never been a big Jamie Dimon fan, but had to live with this guy when he came begging to the White House," wrote Trump, the current frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

"I guess I don't have to live with him anymore, and that's a really good thing!" he added.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's post.

Dimon lauded Haley during Wednesday's New York Times DealBook conference in New York. "Even if you're a very liberal Democrat, I urge you, help Nikki Haley, too," the CEO told the crowd, which included several business leaders. "Get a choice on the Republican side that might be better than Trump."

When asked what he thought about the two frontrunners from each major party, Trump and President Joe Biden, Dimon let out an exasperated "Oh God."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.