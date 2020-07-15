Donald Trump

Trump Shakes Up Campaign After Mishaps, Replacing Parscale

Stepien has been in politics for years, working for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

By Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Trump's first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S. drew far fewer supporters than the president and his advisers had predicted, a downbeat end to a day of controversy over efforts to oust a top prosecutor in New York.
Go Nakamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump shook up his campaign staff Wednesday, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien.

Trump and Parscale’s relationship had been strained since a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally that drew a dismal crowd, infuriating the president. The president's poll numbers have also been sinking against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Parscale, a political novice, ran Trump’s digital advertising in 2016 and was credited with helping bring about his surprise victory.

Stepien has been in politics for years, working for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and serving as Trump’s national field director in 2016.

