Trump Says Sotomayor, Ginsburg Must Recuse Themselves From Cases Related to Him

President Donald Trump said two Supreme Court justices appointed by Democratic presidents should recuse themselves, apparently because of a recent dissenting opinion authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor and years-old remarks Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made about the president during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"Well, it’s very obvious. I mean, I always thought that frankly, that Justice Ginsburg should do it cause she went wild during the campaign when I was running," Trump said during a news conference in India on Tuesday morning, adding, "she said some things that were obviously very inappropriate, she later sort of apologized, I wouldn’t say it was an apology but she sort of apologized."

The comments, which followed an earlier tweet making similar demands, come one month before the Supreme Court takes up cases related to Trump's tax returns and financial records.

