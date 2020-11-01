Trump Says He'll Send in Lawyers to Review Swing State Votes as Soon as Election Ends

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he's sending in his lawyers as soon as the election ends on Tuesday, his latest attack on the legitimacy of this week's unprecedented vote count, NBC News reported.

After landing in North Carolina Sunday evening, Trump was asked about a report published Sunday in Axios that said the president could try to prematurely declare victory on Election Day. Trump denied he would do so, but lamented Supreme Court rulings that allowed for Pennsylvania and North Carolina to count absentee ballots that are postmarked before Election Day but arrive shortly after Nov. 3.

"I think it was a terrible decision for our country. And I think it was a very dangerous decision for our country," Trump said. "Because you're going to have one or two or three states depending on how it ends up where they're tabulating ballots and the rest of the world is waiting to find out. And I think there's great danger to it and I think a lot of fraud and misuse can take place. I think it's a terrible decision by the Supreme Court. A terrible decision."

His claims of widespread fraud connected to mail-in voting have been repeatedly debunked.

"Now I don't know if that's going to be changed because we're going to go in night of, as soon as that election is over, we're going in with our lawyers," Trump continued, adding, "I don't think it's fair that we have to wait a long period of time after the election. Should've gotten their ballots in a long time before that. Could've gotten their ballots in a month ago. I think it's a ridiculous decision."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.