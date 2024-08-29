Trump says he wants to make IVF treatments paid for by government or insurance companies if elected

Former President Donald Trump said in an interview with NBC News Thursday that if elected, his administration would not only protect access to in-vitro fertilization but would have either the government or insurance companies cover the cost of the expensive service for American women who need it.

"We are going to be, under the Trump administration, we are going to be paying for that treatment," Trump said, before adding, "We're going to be mandating that the insurance company pay."

Asked to clarify whether the government would pay for IVF services or whether insurance companies would do so, Trump reiterated that one option would be to have insurance companies pay "under a mandate, yes."

Abortion and IVF have been a political liability for the GOP this year, as Democrats have blasted Republicans over IVF in recent months, saying that GOP-led restrictions on abortion could lead to restrictions on IVF as well. In the interview, Trump said on abortion policy that "exceptions are very important for me," later adding, "I believe in exceptions for life of the mother ... incest, rape."

Earlier this year, the Alabama state Supreme Court ruled that embryos created via IVF were to be considered people, a move that led to the largest fertility clinics in the state pausing their IVF care.

Currently, few people have insurance plans that cover fertility treatments like IVF, leaving many couples to pay out of pocket for the treatment’s high costs. A 2011 study in California estimated the total IVF cost per patient over an 18-month period to be around $25,000. A growing number of employers have begun to offer fertility benefits over the last decade, however — some pay for a fixed amount of a patient’s costs, while others have a lifetime maximum of a particular number of cycles.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Trump's running mate, spoke in a recent NBC News interview about his "frustration that reproductive rights is a whole suite of pro-family things that Republicans are way better at than Democrats. And the media always focus on abortion. But, you know, we’ve actually done a lot of things to try to promote fertility treatments to people who are struggling with it."

In Trump's Thursday interview in Michigan, he did not explicitly say how we would vote on an upcoming ballot measure in his home state of Florida that would guarantee a right to abortion until fetal viability. He repeated past criticism that Florida’s current six-week limit on abortion, which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is “too short.” Trump added, “it has to be more time.”

Pressed on how he will be voting in November, he said, “I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks.”

Trump on Thursday also pushed back on criticism of his Monday visit to Arlington National Cemetery, saying that a family “asked me whether or not I would stand for a picture at the grave of their loved one who should not have died.”

The former president said that he did not initiate the photo, adding, "While I was there, I didn’t ask for a picture. While I was there, they said, 'Sir, could we have a picture at the grave?'"

Trump's campaign has faced criticism this week after reports emerged that a member of Trump’s staff “abruptly pushed aside” a cemetery staff member who tried to prevent Trump and others from taking photo and videos in Section 60, where service members killed in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried and where filming is typically prohibited.

