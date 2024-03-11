Trump says a TikTok ban would empower Meta, slams Facebook as ‘enemy of the people'

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

Reuters

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Monday raised concerns about efforts to ban Chinese-owned social media app TikTok in the U.S., saying it would only serve to empower Meta's Facebook platform.

"Without TikTok, you can make Facebook bigger, and I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people," Trump said in a CNBC TV interview on Monday.

CNBC has reached out to Meta for comment.

This is a breaking news story, and it is being updated.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us