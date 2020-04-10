Trump Pushes False Claims About Mail-In Vote Fraud — Here Are the Facts

As Democrats rally behind mail-in voting as a way to ensure Americans will be safe as they cast a ballot in November, President Donald Trump has begun arguing that an election conducted via the postal service would be riddled with fraud — an allegation based on a number of false or misleading claims.

"Mail ballots — they cheat. OK? People cheat," he said April 7. "There's a lot of dishonesty going along with mail-in voting."

There’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the United States, according to numerous investigations and studies. The president’s own voter fraud investigatory committee disbanded without producing evidence of any systemic issues.

