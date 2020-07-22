Donald Trump

Trump Pressed Ambassador to Get British Open Held at His Golf Course: Ex-Official

The former official added that it was a waste of political capital because the British government has “zero influence” on where the Open is played

U.S. President Donald Trump, center, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, left, and Woody Johnson, U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, make their way to Marine One after arriving nat London Stansted Airport in Stansted, U.K., on Thursday, July 12, 2018. Trump will avoid London as much as possible as he's whisked off on a tour of prime British real estate to keep him away from protesters during his U.K. visit.
Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson IV told multiple colleagues at the U.S. Embassy in London that President Donald Trump had asked him to see if the British government could help get the British Open to play at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland, a former State Department official with firsthand knowledge told NBC News.

The former official said the ambassador’s deputy twice told him not to make the request because it would be unethical, but that Johnson raised the issue with the British official responsible for Scotland during a 2018 meeting anyway.

The former official added that it was a waste of political capital because the British government has “zero influence” on where the Open is played, a decision that lies with the British equivalent of the PGA.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 13 hours ago

Virus Updates: US Labs Buckle Amid Testing Surge; COVID Cases Soar Among Fla.'s Elderly

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

Trump Deploys Feds to More States Under ‘Law-And-Order' Push

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpTrump administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us