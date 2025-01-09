President-elect Donald Trump entered the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday morning ahead of Jimmy Carter's funeral, and he publicly interacted with his former vice president Mike Pence for the first time in four years.

The two shook hands before Trump took his seat next to former President Barack Obama. Those two were seen speaking and exchanging laughs during NBC News' special report.

The row with Obama and Trump also includes George and Laura Bush and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Trump and Pence have not been seen together since leaving office in 2021. Trump did not select Pence as his running mate again this year after Pence certified the 2020 election results against Trump's wishes.

All five living U.S. presidents are in attendance for Carter's funeral on Thursday.