Trump Lawyer Puts Forward Stormy Daniels' Hush Money Defense: ‘It's Not a Crime'

Donald Trump's lawyer gave a preview of the former president's defense against possible criminal charges relating to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, saying that his client's actions were "not a crime."

In an interview Tuesday on MSNBC, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said his client was following the advice of his then-lawyer Michael Cohen when he signed off on the payments that are being scrutinized by the Manhattan district attorney's office.

Cohen "was his lawyer at the time and advised him that this was the proper way to do this to protect himself and his family from embarrassment. It’s as simple as that," Tacopina said. "That is not a crime. It's not a crime."

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for President Donald Trump, plead guilty to tax fraud charges as well as campaign finance charges stemming from hush money related to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

