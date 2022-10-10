Christina Bobb, the attorney who signed a letter certifying that all sensitive records in former President Donald Trump's possession had been returned to the government, spoke to federal investigators Friday and named two other Trump attorneys involved with the case, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The certification statement, signed June 3 by Bobb, indicated that Trump was in compliance with a May grand jury subpoena and no longer had possession of a host of documents with classification markings at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, according to the three sources who do not want to comment publicly because of the sensitive nature of the sprawling federal investigation.

Their accounts correspond with federal court records, though the Justice Department did not name her as the attorney who signed the statement, or identify any others involved, in its filings.

efore declining to comment on the release of the Mar-a-Lago affidavit, President Joe Biden took a jab at his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, who has asserted his stores of classified materials were actually declassified. “I just want you to know, I’ve declassified everything in the world. I can do it, I’m president,” Biden joked. “Come on.”

