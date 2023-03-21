What to Know Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments

District Attorney Alvin Bragg is thought to be eyeing charges in the hush money investigation, and recently offered Trump a chance to testify before the grand jury. The former president declined

Trump’s aides and legal team have been preparing for the possibility of an indictment. Should that happen, he would be arrested only if he refused to surrender

NYPD officers of every rank were ordered to wear their uniforms and prepare for deployment starting Tuesday, according to an internal memo obtained by News 4, as law enforcement agencies at all levels of government shore up security plans ahead of a potential Donald Trump indictment in Manhattan criminal court this week.

The memo, sent by the commanding officer of the NYPD's operations division, instructed all uniformed service members to be mindful of protocol around public disorder and be prepared for mobilization at any time while on duty.

It comes days after former President Donald Trump told his supporters he expected to be arrested Tuesday in connection with a Manhattan grand jury investigation into hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president. The 2024 Republican presidential contender called on his base to "PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST," evoking rhetoric similar to that he used shortly before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Yet as the globe awaited a potential decision out of Manhattan criminal court, early protests appeared largely muted.

Aside from a modest protest scheduled for Tuesday at Trump Tower going to the Manhattan district attorney’s office — and a separate small caravan of pro-Trump cars going from Long Island to Lower Manhattan – security officials said they were not aware of any developments that might change the dynamic in the city through at least Wednesday.

Officers erected barricades outside Trump Tower and Manhattan Criminal Court Monday. Those are likely two of what law enforcement officials say are multiple high-profile locations that the NYPD will cover this week as necessary.

The police department, Secret Service, court officers and FBI continue to meet to discuss security.

As of Monday night, there were no plans or requests for Trump — who has been at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida — to travel to the city this week, according to several sources.

All Eyes on Manhattan District Attorney

District Attorney Alvin Bragg is thought to be eyeing charges in the hush money investigation, and recently offered Trump a chance to testify before the grand jury, which the former president declined. Local law enforcement is bracing for the public safety ramifications of an unprecedented prosecution of a former American president.

Officials stress that the interagency conversations and planning are precautionary in nature because no charges have been filed. The agencies involved include the NYPD, New York State Court Officers, the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, officials say.

The New York Young Republican Club organized a protest rally in Lower Manhattan on Monday — and while a couple dozen Trump supporters donning red MAGA hats came out, it was a more subdued affair steps from the courthouse.

"We weren’t sure if we wanted to come out because, obviously, some people don’t like us. We are here to show there is support for President Trump on the bluest area in the country," said Gavin Wax, of the Young Republican Club.

A few incendiary but isolated posts also surfaced on fringe social media platforms from supporters calling for an armed confrontation with law enforcement at Trump's Florida estate, but no organized action has emerged thus far.

Trump’s aides and legal team have been preparing for the possibility of an indictment. Should that happen, he would be arrested only if he refused to surrender. Trump’s lawyers have previously said he would follow normal procedure, meaning he would likely agree to surrender at an NYPD precinct or directly to Bragg’s office.

The former president has not been charged with any crime and has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

A criminal investigation is looking into payments made in 2016 to women who alleged they had sexual encounters with Donald Trump.