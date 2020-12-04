Trump Fundraiser, Kushner Lawyer Involved in Effort to Get Pardon for Tax Evader

A Trump campaign fundraiser and a lawyer for the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner were involved in an effort to get a pardon from the White House at the behest of a wealthy octogenarian in the early days of the Trump administration, lawyers for the two men told NBC News.

Elliott Broidy, the fundraiser who has since pleaded guilty in a separate lobbying case, and Abbe Lowell, Kushner's attorney, drew the attention of Justice Department investigators as recently as August of this year, as revealed in a federal court filing unsealed in the District of Columbia District Court on Tuesday.

The New York Times was the first to identify Broidy and Lowell as the men involved in the efforts to secure clemency for California psychologist Hugh Baras at the request of Sanford Diller, a wealthy real estate developer in San Francisco.

