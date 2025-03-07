Trump slashes $400 million from Columbia University over antisemitism concerns

The Trump administration announced a dramatic funding cut on Friday, saying it would cut federal grants and contracts worth $400 million from Columbia University for "inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students."

The Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism warned that the funding cuts only represent the first round of action, and that more cuts could be made in the future. The university located in New York City currently has $5 billion in federal grants that are under review by the four agencies that make up the task force: the Department of Justice, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Education and the U.S. General Services Administration.

Linda McMahon, the secretary of education, had warned Columbia University on Monday the school's contracts and grants with the government were under review.

“Universities must comply with all federal antidiscrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding," McMahon said in Friday's announcement. "For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus."

According to the task force's press release, HHS and ED will issue stop-work orders that serve to immediately freeze Columbia's access to the earmarked funds.

“We are reviewing the announcement from the federal agencies and pledge to work with the federal government to restore Columbia’s federal funding," a university spokesperson said to NBC News.

"We take Columbia’s legal obligations seriously and understand how serious this announcement is and are committed to combatting antisemitism and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff.”

Last month, the Trump administration said it was opening investigations into allegations of antisemitism at five U.S. universities, including Columbia University.

Trump has called for aggressive action to fight anti-Jewish bias on campuses, including the deportation of foreign students who have participated in pro-Palestinian protests.

An October report from House Republicans accused Columbia of failing to punish pro-Palestinian students who took over a campus building, and it called Northwestern's negotiations with student protesters a “stunning capitulation.”

Since the outcry over the campus protests, universities say they have taken several steps to address antisemitism.

Columbia has strengthened and clarified its discipline process, a statement said, and its interim president, Katrina Armstrong, has strengthened the Public Safety Office and established an Office of Institutional Equity to address discrimination and harassment.

“Columbia strongly condemns antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, and we are resolute that calling for, promoting, or glorifying violence or terror has no place at our University,” the university's statement said last month.