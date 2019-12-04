Trump Called Prince Andrew ‘a Lot of Fun’

President Donald Trump has claimed that he does not know Prince Andrew, but a recently resurfaced interview with People from 2000 says otherwise, showing Trump describing Andrew as "a lot of fun to be with."

“He’s not pretentious. He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Trump told People magazine in 2000, speaking of Andrew.

The article also states that Trump and Andrew, as well as Trump’s then-girlfriend Melania Knauss, had “chatted” at a Halloween costume party hosted by Heidi Klum in New York City in 2000.

