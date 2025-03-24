Russia-Ukraine War
Live Updates

Live updates: Ukraine and U.S. teams to meet in Saudi Arabia

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said he expected “some real progress” at the talks.

By NBC Staff

A resident watches as his neighbour cleans up the damaged apartment in a multi-storey house after a Russian night drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 23, 2025.
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

What to Know

  • Ukraine and Russia are expected to hold indirect U.S.-mediated talks Monday to discuss a pause in long-range attacks targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure.
  • Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said he expected “some real progress” at the talks.

The Ukrainian delegation is expected to meet with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia a day before the indirect talks, Ukraine's President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy said. Ukraine is planning to send technical teams to discuss the details of the partial ceasefire. Follow live updates here.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine War
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us