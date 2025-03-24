Live updates: Ukraine and U.S. teams to meet in Saudi Arabia

What to Know Ukraine and Russia are expected to hold indirect U.S.-mediated talks Monday to discuss a pause in long-range attacks targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said he expected “some real progress” at the talks.

The Ukrainian delegation is expected to meet with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia a day before the indirect talks, Ukraine's President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy said. Ukraine is planning to send technical teams to discuss the details of the partial ceasefire. Follow live updates here.