Live updates: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni set to meet Trump amid trade standoff with Europe

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to meet President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

By NBC Staff

President Donald Trump departs after an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House today.
  • Meloni’s visit to Washington makes her the first European leader to meet the president since he announced tariffs on European imports earlier this month.
  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff will travel to Paris for talks with European allies on U.S. efforts to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Meloni will be the first European leader to meet Trump since he announced tariffs on European imports.

