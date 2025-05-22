Live updates: House Republicans pass Trump's sweeping domestic policy package

What to Know The GOP-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday morning narrowly passed a massive domestic policy package after weeks of heated negotiations within the GOP.

The domestic policy package also would slash Medicaid and increase the cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes, provisions sought by the conservative House Freedom Caucus and blue-state Republicans, respectively.

Trump will host more than 200 of the top buyers of his cryptocurrency token at his golf club this evening, drawing criticisms from Democrats and ethics concerns from watchdog groups.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has accepted a gifted Boeing 747 aircraft from Qatar for Trump to use as Air Force One, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

The multitrillion-dollar tax-cut and spending measure now heads to the Senate, where Republicans have vowed to change it. Follow along for live updates.