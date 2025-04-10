What to Know
- Stocks returned to their downward trajectory today after a brief surge following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day reduction on tariffs for more than 75 trading partners that had refrained from retaliating over his sweeping duties. A base tariff of 10% will remain on most U.S. trading partners, however.
- The European Union said it was pausing its own countermeasures to try and work things out with the Trump administration, while China has doubled down on its own retaliatory duties and bellicose language.
- China, which placed steep retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, will now come under an even larger hike in levies on its products, totaling 145%.
- Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., muscled a revised budget blueprint needed to advance Trump’s agenda through the House on Thursday.
The U.S. and its trading partners are dealing with the ramifications of Trump pausing many of the country's tariffs. Follow along for live updates.