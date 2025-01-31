Trump administration forces out multiple senior FBI officials

Trump administration officials have forced out all six of the FBI’s most senior executives and multiple heads of various FBI field offices across the country, current and former FBI officials told NBC News. They included the high-profile leader of the Washington, DC field office, which was involved in the prosecutions of President Donald Trump.

It was not immediately clear why the officials had been ousted. The FBI declined to comment.

The moves came hours after FBI director nominee Kash Patel testified in his Senate confirmation hearing that he was “not aware of” any plans for a large-scale retaliation against FBI officials or agents involved in the criminal investigation of President Trump.

David Sundberg, the assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, was notified Thursday that he was going to lose his job and is preparing to leave the bureau, according to two senior law enforcement sources — the latest step in an unprecedented purge of top executives at FBI headquarters as well as leadership in FBI field offices across the country.

Special agents from the Washington Field Office were heavily involved in former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations of now-President Donald Trump, as well as the sprawling investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol that resulted in criminal charges against hundreds.

Sundberg, who joined the FBI in 2002, was put in charge of the Washington Field Office by then-FBI Director Christopher Wray in December 2022. It is one of the highest-profile positions an agent can achieve in the field at the FBI.

The six top executives forced out, the sources said, included Robert Wells, who over saw the National Security Branch; Ryan Young, Intelligence Branch; Robert Nordwall, Criminal and Cyber Response; Arlene Gaylord, Information Technology; Jackie Maguire, Science and Technology; and J William Rivers, human resources. All spend decades working their way up the bureau ranks.

All but Gaylord are eligible for retirement with a full pension and many decided to retire, the current and former officials said. They did so even though legal experts say they could have fought their terminations under the civil service regulations that govern non-political appointees.

Jeffrey Veltri, the special agent in charge in Miami, was also ousted, current and former officials said.

Spencer Evans, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office, told staffers that he had been removed by officials in the FBI headquarters in Washington, in a note obtained by NBC News.

“I was informed by FBIHQ today that the executive leadership at the Department of Justice plans to dismiss me from the rolls of the FBI, along with several other FBI executives, as soon as Monday Morning,” Evans wrote. “I was given no rationale for this decision, which, as you might imagine, has come as a shock.”

Before he was sent to Las Vegas, Evans worked closely at headquarters with Christopher Wray, the FBI director Trump hired in 2017 and forced out this month.

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's choice to be director of the FBI, is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol, on Jan. 30, 2025. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Past removals

New FBI directors have imposed major changes in the past. Career agent Louis Freeh, who was appointed FBI director by President Clinton in 1993, ordered hundreds of supervisors in Washington out into the field.

But that was after Freeh had been confirmed by the Senate to serve a 10-year term as FBI director. Although Patel has not been confirmed and is not working in the bureau, those who are running the agency in an acting capacity have relationships with him, people familiar with the matter say, including acting director Brian Driscoll.

The Trump team has also installed a director’s advisory committee that includes a former House Republican aide and a recent employee of Elon Musk’s SpaceX. It’s unclear what role, if any, these people played in the firings.

“People are shocked,” one senior FBI official told NBC News. “Thy have never seen anything like this before.”

“This is not done," another FBI official said. "These are the top people.”

The FBI is staffed and run by non-partisan career public servants, with the only political appointee being the director. In the past, FBI directors have sought to put distance between themselves and the presidents who appointed them, and have even investigate those presidents at times, as Freeh did with Clinton.

Some agents are hoping that the new administration will be positive changes. The new advisers who have been brought in are said to be focusing on the bureau’s technology, leadership and training, accountability and organizational structure. Patel has said he wants fewer agents in headquarters and more in the field, an echo of Freeh.

Former agents concerned

Former FBI officials said Trump is ushering in a new era — one that experts say could fundamentally change the bureau — and may pose significant risks. They say the removals could weaken the bureau.

“The forced departure of some of the most experienced and proven leaders of the FBI puts our national security in the danger zone,” said Frank Figliuzzi, the former head of FBI counterintelligence and an NBC News contributor.

The 10-year term was created as both a check on the FBI director’s power and an attempt to insure the director’s independence from the White House. J Edgar Hoover led the bureau for nearly four decades, using the FBI’s intelligence-gathering prowess to blackmail and bully politicians.

Today’s FBI is even more powerful than the bureau of the 1970s. It has a vast electronic surveillance capability, a fleet of aircraft, sophisticated technical capabilities and one of the best-trained paramilitary squads. In addition to criminal investigations, FBI agents run some of the most sensitive investigations in the U.S. government, including hunting for spies and terrorists.

“This is having a big chilling an effect,” another FBI official said. “Which I imagine is the desired impact. Those who are able to retire are strongly considering it. Program managers, finance, intel, etc. This is the institutional knowledge base."

The official added, "the general sentiment is that they would rather retire than stay in this environment but they are torn between the mission and retirement.”

During his confirmation hearing, Patel pledged to look forward, not back.

“There will be no weaponization at the FBI,’ he testified. “here will be no retributive actions taken by any FBI should I be confirmed as FBI director.”

