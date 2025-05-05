Trump administration
Live updates: Trump rejects concerns about prices and economic uncertainty

  • President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is ordering the reopening of Alcatraz, a shuttered prison on an island in the San Francisco Bay.
  • In a wide-ranging “Meet the Press” interview, Trump defended his tariffs and downplayed worries about the prices of certain goods or pressure on small businesses that rely on imports.
  • Trump said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected his proposal to send U.S. troops to Mexico to help thwart the illegal drug trade.

Trump administration
