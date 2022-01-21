monkeys

Truck in Pa. With 100 Monkeys Crashes, Some of Them Missing

The multi-vehicle crash closed Route 54 near Interstate 80 for about three hours, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle.

The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item.

The truck had been on its way to a lab, Pelachick said.

"The vehicle involved was following a hundred monkeys, and when the crash occurred a handful of monkeys got out," she said.

Authorities were instructed to secure the area for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, she said.

Temperatures in Montour County plunged into the single digits Friday night as authorities searched for the monkeys.

“We’re asking everyone to stay to stay away from the monkeys,” Pelachick said. “If they see one, call 911 immediately and get away from the monkey.”

Authorities have also asked residents who might see the monkeys to call state police at 570-524-2662.

It was unclear if any people or animals were injured in the crash.

