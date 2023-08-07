Travelers Championship will be PGA Tour ‘Signature Event' with no cut in 2024

The Travelers Championship will be one of the PGA Tour's Signature Events in 2024, the tournament announced in a news release Monday.

The tournament will have 70 to 80 of the top players on tour, and there will be no cut in a new format, the release said.

The players will once again be competing for their share of a $20 million purse.

“We are excited that the Travelers Championship will continue to be one of the premier events on the PGA TOUR schedule,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “We’re fortunate to have such a dedicated and involved title sponsor in Travelers. It’s truly an honor to host this tournament and as the event has grown, it’s been incredibly rewarding to see the impact it has made on local business owners and the people who benefit from the nonprofits we support.”

The 2024 Travelers Championship will keep its spot on the schedule, one week after the U.S. Open. Tournament week will be June 17-23, 2024 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

“We’re thrilled to be a Signature Event next year and to have the opportunity to showcase this incredible tournament on one of the biggest stages in golf,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “As we’ve seen in years past, bringing the best players in the world to Connecticut draws greater crowds, provides significant support for the local economy and enables us to generate substantial funds for hundreds of local charities throughout the region."

The tournament's Signature Event status designation comes after this year's designated event status, which say top players and large crowds for the week in June.

New Englander Keegan Bradley finished 23-under to win the 2023 Travelers Championship.