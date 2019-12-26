Trapped FedEx Driver Rescued in California

A FedEx delivery truck driver had to be rescued after being stuck in the water near the Tijuana River Valley on Thursday.

SkyRanger 7 flew overhead after the driver was rescued by a rancher with his horse near Hollister Road near the U.S-Mexico border.

Officials said the driver tried to cross the flooded intersection while delivering packages when he got stuck.

No injuries were reported, according to police. But customers may experience some delivery delays.

Multiple agencies including San Diego Fire-Rescue and U.S. Custom and Border Protection assisted.

This rescue comes after San Diego County was doused with downpours and snow as a powerful storm system, the second of the holiday week, swept across the region Thursday.

The storm toppled trees, flooded streets and caused vehicles to spin out.

Heavy downpours were expected to last through about 10 a.m. and taper off significantly from there, leaving just a chance of scattered showers for the rest of the day Thursday.