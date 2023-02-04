Train Derailment in Eastern Ohio Causes Massive Fire, Prompts Evacuations

A train derailment in eastern Ohio caused a massive fire that lit up the skies for miles and forced several residents to be evacuated, officials said Friday night.

According to NBC affiliate WFMJ-TV, the train derailed and caught fire shortly after 9 p.m. in East Palestine, a town in Ohio not far from the Pennsylvania border.

Following the massive fire, residents within a mile of the accident were told to evacuate immediately. People in other areas were also told to stay indoors, according to a Facebook message posted by the city.

“Everybody is working together to try and solve this situation as best we can,” Mayor Trent Conaway said in press conference streamed through Facebook.

Video obtained by WFMJ showed a large fire and massive cloud of smoke that could allegedly be seen for miles.

Fire departments from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have been called to assist.

East Palestine is a community of around 4,700 around 20 miles southeast of Youngstown.

No injuries or fatalities are confirmed, WFMJ reported.