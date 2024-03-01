Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is letting you decide its next mini pretzel flavor. Here are the choices and how to vote

Trader Joe's said it will reveal the winning flavor on Instagram Monday.

By Eric Mullin

Trader Joe's shopping cart
Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Trader Joe's is putting the power in your hands.

The grocery store chain announced earlier this week that customers will decide the next mini pretzel flavor it will sell. The four tasty options are Mocha Latté, Chocolate Donut, PB&J and Birthday Cake.

Trader Joe's is letting customers decide its next mini pretzel flavor. (Courtesy: Trader Joe's)

You can vote for your flavor of choice on Trader Joe's website here.

As of Friday afternoon, Mocha Latté held a slight lead over Birthday Cake with 33% of the vote. Trader Joe's said it will reveal the winning flavor on Instagram Monday.

The new flavor will then hit the shelves at the end of the summer, according to Trader Joe's.

