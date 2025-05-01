"Buena Vista Social Club," "Death Becomes Her" and "Maybe Happy Ending" led the Tony nominees with 10 nominations for the 2024-2025 season's awards, as announced Thursday by the The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce announced the nominations at Sofitel New York.
The Tony Awards will take place Sunday, June 8 at Radio City Music Hall.
Here is the full list on Tony nominees as provided by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing:
Best Book of a Musical
- Buena Vista Social Club - Marco Ramirez
- Dead Outlaw - Itamar Moses
- Death Becomes Her - Marco Pennette
- Maybe Happy Ending - Will Aronson and Hue Park
- Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical - David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- Dead Outlaw - Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna
- Death Becomes Her - Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey
- Maybe Happy Ending - Music: Will Aronson; Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park
- Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical - Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts
- Real Women Have Curves: The Musical - Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
- Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
- Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
- Harry Lennix, Purpose
- Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
- Mia Farrow, The Roommate
- LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
- Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
- Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
- Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
- Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.
- Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
- James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
- Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
- Audra McDonald, Gypsy
- Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical
- Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.
- Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Glenn Davis, Purpose
- Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain
- Francis Jue, Yellow Face
- Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross
- Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Tala Ashe, English
- Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day
- Marjan Neshat, English
- Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain
- Kara Young, Purpose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH
- Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw
- Danny Burstein, Gypsy
- Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
- Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club
- Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw
- Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time
- Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
- Joy Woods, Gypsy
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Marsha Ginsberg, English
- Rob Howell, The Hills of California
- Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Rachel Hauck, Swept Away
- Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending
- Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club
- Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her
- Derek McLane, Just in Time
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Rob Howell, The Hills of California
- Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!
- Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club
- Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical
- Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending
- Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her
- Catherine Zuber, Just in Time
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California
- Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain
- Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd.
- Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club
- Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins
- Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending
- Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain
- Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Nick Powell, The Hills of California
- Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club
- Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.
- Peter Hylenski, Just in Time
- Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending
- Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins
Best Direction of a Play
- Knud Adams, English
- Sam Mendes, The Hills of California
- Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!
- Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain
- Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Direction of a Musical
- Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
- Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending
- David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
- Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
- Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.
Best Choreography
- Joshua Bergasse, SMASH
- Camille A. Brown, Gypsy
- Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
- Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical
- Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club
Best Orchestrations
- Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time
- Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending
- Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins
- Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club
- David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd.
Best Play
English
Author: Sanaz Toossi
Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Scott Ellis, Sydney Beers, Christopher Nave, Steven Showalter, Atlantic Theater Company
The Hills of California
Author: Jez Butterworth
Producers: Sonia Friedman Productions, No Guarantees Productions, Neal Street Productions, Brian Spector, Sand & Snow Entertainment, Stephanie P. McClelland, Barry Diller, Reade St. Productions, Van Dean, Andrew Paradis/We R Broadway Artists Alliance, Patty Baker, Wendy Bingham Cox, Bob Boyett, Butcher Brothers, Caitlin Clements, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Michael Scott, Steven Toll & Randy Jones Toll, City Cowboy Productions/Jamie deRoy, JKVL Productions/Padgett Ross Productions, Koenigsberg Riley/Tulchin Bartner Productions, Todd B. Rubin/Carlos Medina, Silly Bears Productions/Omara Productions, Michael Wolk/Cali e Amici, Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Chris Jennings
John Proctor is the Villain
Author: Kimberly Belflower
Producers: Sue Wagner, John Johnson, John Mara, Jr., Runyonland, Eric Falkenstein, Jillian Robbins, Jen Hoguet, Rialto Productions, Corets Gough Kench Cohen, The Shubert Organization, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization, Patty Baker, Cue to Cue Productions, Echo Lake Entertainment, Harris Rubin Productions, Klausner & Zell, Jennifer Kroman, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, Mahnster Productions, Nathan Winoto, The Cohn Sisters & Stifelman-Burkhardt, Astro Lab Productions, Creative Partners Productions, Sarah Daniels & Christopher Barrett, Frimmer & Benmosche, Joan Rechnitz, Melissa Chamberlain & Michael McCartney, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, McCaffrey & Demar, Alan & Peggy Mendelson, Newport & Smerigan, Jamie deRoy, Jaime Gleicher, Wes Grantom, Meena Harris & Jessica Foung, Los Angeles Media Fund, Corey Steinfast, SunnySpot & Valentine, Turchin Clements, Jane Bergère & Douglas Denoff, Amy Wen & Meister Leonard, 7th Inning Stretch & Stella La Rue, Indie Slingshot, Annaleise Loxton
Oh, Mary!
Author: Cole Escola
Producers: Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon, Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia, Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, ShowTown Productions
Purpose
Author: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Producers: David Stone, Debra Martin Chase, Marc Platt, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Aaron Glick, Universal Theatrical Group, Eastern Standard Time, Trate Productions, Nancy Nagel Gibbs, James L. Nederlander, John Gore, ATG Entertainment, The Shubert Organization, Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Best Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Producers: Orin Wolf, John Styles, Jr., Barbara Broccoli, Atlantic Theater Company, Viajes Miranda, LaChanze, David Yazbek, John Leguizamo, David F. Schwartz, Zak Kilberg, J. Todd Harris, Cabo Productions, Roy Furman, Hannah Rosenthal, Jamie deRoy/Marvin Rosen, Grove • REG & Frank Marshall, F.K.R.J. Productions, Patrick Milling-Smith/Brian Carmody, DJ Stage Productions, Palitz Wiesenfeld Productions, Richard & Roberta Shaker, Front Row Productions, Cathy Dantchik, Brooke & Brian Devine, Gilad Rogowsky, MacPac Entertainment, No Guarantees Productions, Rhythm & Rain Productions, Hadley Schnuck, James Francis Trezza, Yonge Street Theatricals, Patrick Daly, Olympus Theatricals/Firemused Productions, Ioana Alfonso/Eric Stine, William Berlind/W.M. Klausner, Creative Endeavor Office/Untitled Theatricals, Ruth Hendel/The Kaplans, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra/Philip Van Dijk, Debbie Ohanian/Stone Arch Theatricals, Composite Capital Partners, Larry Levien, Matt Murphy, Marc Platt, Sandy Robertson, Iris Smith, Thomas Steven Perakos/Douglas A. Fellman, Brad Blume/The Klaes', Ankit Agrawal/Constance Cincotta, Independent Presenters Network, Nick & Nicky Gold, HoriPro Inc., Playful Productions UK, The Shubert Organization, Frederick Zollo, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations Inc., Marco Ramirez, Allan Williams
Dead Outlaw
Producers: Lia Vollack Productions, Sonia Friedman Productions, Roy Furman, Ken & Janet Schur, Cue to Cue Productions, James Bolosh/Hillary Wyatt, Carl Moellenberg/Ricardo Hornos, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg/H2H Concord Theatricals, Masquerade Partners, Douglas Denoff, John Gore Organization, GFour Productions, Brian Hedden, KFRJ Productions, Lang Entertainment Group, James L. Nederlander, Marvin Rosen, Stanely S. Shuman, James L. Walker, Jr., Winkler & Smalberg, 42nd.club/Aligned Theatricals, Craig Balsam/Richard Batchelder, Jane Bergère/Willette and Manny Klausner, The Broadway Investor's Club/Eastern Standard Time, Barbara Chiodo/Adam Cohen, Merrie L. Davis/Tony Spinosa, Noah Eisenberg/Sue Drew, Robin Gorman Newman/Laurence Padgett Productions, LLPR Productions/Patinogal, Mary Maggio/Janet Rosen, Thomas Swayne, Lawryn LaCroix, Audible
Death Becomes Her
Producers: Universal Theatrical Group, James L. Nederlander, Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, Jason Blum & James Wan, Debra Martin Chase, John Gore Organization, Marc Platt, Lowe Cunningham, Marcia Goldberg
Maybe Happy Ending
Producers: Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold, Darren Criss, Dr. Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, NHN Link Corporation, Greg & Lisa Love, Kayla Greenspan, Jayne Baron Sherman, Louise Gund, Spencer Ross, Yonge Street Theatricals, Ruth Hendel, Kaplan-Gopal-MMC, Adam Zotovich, At Rise Creative, Broadway Strategic Return Fund, Curt Cronin, Fahs Productions, Greg Field, Paul Gavriani/Michael Patrick, Rebecca Gold, Grace Street Creative Group, John Gore Organization, Willette & Manny Klausner, Kent Knudsen, James L. Nederlander, Salmira Productions, The Shubert Organization, Jacob Stuckelman & John Albert Harris, Wooran Foundation, You Should Smile More Productions, Mark and David Golub Productions, Diego Kolankowsky, Takonkiet Viravan, Brad Blume, Will Aronson & Hue Park, Hugo Six, Clarissa Cueva, Ali Daylami, Maia Kayla Glasman, Patrick W. Jones, Brandon J. Schwartz, Allan Williams
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Producers: Avalon, SpitLip, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Bryan McCaffrey, Walport Productions, LeftNoRing Productions, Barbara Chiodo, Feuille Dooley North Productions, The Shubert Organization, Ken Davenport, Steve & Paula Reynolds, Concord Theatricals, Byron Grote & Susan Miller, John Gore Organization, M. Kilburg Reedy, Sony Music Entertainment, You Should Smile More Productions, Tom Smedes & Peter Stern, Judith Ann Abrams Productions/The Broadway Investor's Club, Lang Entertainment Group, Alli Folk/Evelyn Hoffman & Gregory Stern, Nick Flatto/Evan & Claudia Caplan Reynolds, Larry Hirschhorn & Ricardo Hornos/Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Independent Presenters Network/Lloyd Tichio Productions, Kendall Kellaway III/Megan Minutillo, Blume Johnson Rubin & Silver, Russell Citron, The Council, Jamie deRoy & Brian Rooney/Corey Brunish & Matthew P. Hui, Dodge Hall Productions, 42nd.club, IJB Productions, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, Stephanie P. McClelland, James L. Simon, Mark Weinstein, Adam Cohen/Nick Padgett, Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla/Lynnette Barkley, Willette & Manny Klausner/Elizabeth Faulkner Salem, Michael Page/Burnt Umber Productions, Wallace-Phoebe/Laurie Oki & Alexander Oki, Margot Astrachan/TT Partners, Andrew Fell
Best Revival of a Play
Eureka Day
Author: Jonathan Spector
Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Chris Jennings
Romeo + Juliet
Producers: Seaview, Harbor Entertainment, Kevin Ryan, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Roth-Manella Productions, Kate Cannova, J + J Productions, Julie Boardman, Alexander-Taylor Deignan, Atekwana Hutton, Bensmihen Mann Productions, Patrick Catullo, Chutzpah Productions, Corets Gough Willman Productions, Dave Johnson Productions, DJD Productions, Hornos Moellenberg, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Mark Gordon Pictures, Oren Michels, No Guarantees Productions, Nothing Ventured Productions, Strus Lynch, Sunset Cruz Productions, Dennis Trunfio, Stephen C. Byrd, Fourth Wall Theatricals, Level Forward, Soto Productions, WMKlausner
Thornton Wilder's Our Town
Producers: Jeffrey Richards, Samsational Entertainment, Louise Gund, Eric Falkenstein, Suzanne Grant, Patty Baker, Daryl Roth/Tom Tuft, Ronald Frankel, Rebecca Gold, Gabrielle Palitz, Brunish-Rooney-Hui/Laura Little, Thom and Karen Lauzon, Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Score 3 Partners, Secret Hideout, David S. Stone, Craig Balsam, John Gore Organization, Caiola Productions, Concord Theatricals, Melissa & Bradford Coolidge, Irene Gandy, Kenny Leon, Willette & Manny Klausner, Andrew Marderian-Davis, Ellen Susman, Leslie Rainbolt, Randy Jones Toll & Steven Toll, James S. Levine, Hank & Kara Steinberg, Alexander "Sandy" Marshall, Ken & Rande Greiner/David Schwartz & Trudy Zohn, Patrick W. Jones, Maia Kayla Glasman, Brandon J. Schwartz, The Shubert Organization
Yellow Face
Author: David Henry Hwang
Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Scott Ellis, Sydney Beers, Christopher Nave, Steven Showalter
Best Revival of a Musical
Floyd Collins
Book/Additional Lyrics: Tina Landau
Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel
Producers: Lincoln Center Theater, André Bishop, Adam Siegel, Naomi Grabel, Ira Weitzman, Creative Partners Productions, Mark Cortale & Charles D. Urstadt
Gypsy
Producers: Tom Kirdahy, Mara Isaacs, Kevin Ryan, Diane Scott Carter, Wendy Federman & Heni Koenigsberg, Roy Furman, Viajes Miranda, Kerry Washington, Peter May, Thomas M. Neff, Cynthia J. Tong, Adam Hyndman, A Perfect Team Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, Da Silva Stone, DMQR Productions, Grant Spark Productions, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, KarmaHendelMcCabe, James L. Nederlander, Janet and Marvin Rosen, Archer Entertainment, Dale Franzen, 42nd.club, Rob Acton, All That JJAS, Mike Audet, Patty Baker, Cohen Soto, Concord Theatricals, Creative Partners Productions, Crumhale Taylor Productions, Ken Davenport, DJD Productions, Flipswitch Entertainment, Frankly Spoken Productions, Roy Gabay, Happy Recap Productions, Sandra and Howard Hoffen, John Gore Organization, Johnson Maggio Productions, Willette and Manny Klausner, Kors Le Pere Theatricals, LaCroix Eisenberg, David Lai, Little Lamb Productions, Bill and Sally Martin, Mohari Media, No Guarantees Productions, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra and Stephen Della Pietra, Regian Davison, Lamar Richardson, Patti and Michael Roberts, RTK Rose, Score 3 Partners, Silva Theatrical Group, Some People, Stone Arch Theatricals, Storyboard Entertainment LE, Mary and Jay Sullivan, The Adams Hendel Group, The Array VI, The Broadway Investor's Club, Theatre Producers of Color, Tom Tuft, TreAmici Gooding, Waiting in the Wings Productions, Whitney Williams, Sara Beth Zivitz, Jamila Ponton Bragg, The Industry Standard Group
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Scott Ellis, Sydney Beers, Christopher Nave, Steven Showalter, James L. Nederlander, Fran and Paul Turner, ATG Productions/Gavin Kalin Productions
Sunset Blvd.
Producers: The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, Gavin Kalin Productions, Wessex Grove, Christopher Ketner, Aleri Entertainment, Sonia Friedman, Roth-Manella Productions, Winkler Smalberg, Caitlin Clements, 42nd.club, Abrams Johnson, Aron on Broadway, The Array V, At Rise Creative, Bad Robot Live, Craig Balsam, Greg Berlanti, Boardman Cannova Productions, Bob Boyett, Burnt Umber Productions, Patrick Catullo, Crane McGill Trunfio, Core Four Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, The Factor Gavin Partnership, Federman Jenen Koenigsberg, Forshaw Turchin, John Gore, Jake Hine, LAMF Secret Hideout, Jack Lane, Lang Entertainment Group, Lelli Armstrong, Alex Levy, Luftig Reade St. Kawana, Mary Maggio, Jay Marcus, Stephanie P. McClelland, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees Productions, P3 Productions, Thomas Steven Perakos, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra, Shari Redstone, Regian Davison Buckman, Sand & Snow Entertainment, SBK Productions, The Shubert Organization, Smedes Stern Productions, Tilted, Willowrow Entertainment, WMKlausner