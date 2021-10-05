Arizona

Toddler Dies After She's Caught in Power Window While Playing in Car

The 2-year-old girl, whom authorities identified as Eimi Patlan-Garcia, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

A 2-year-old girl died after she was caught in a power window while playing inside a parked vehicle, Phoenix police said.

Officers were initially called to a report of a traffic collision near 37th and Lewis avenues around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"When officers arrived they learned this was not actually a traffic collision, but a juvenile girl had been injured while playing inside a parked vehicle at a residence," the Phoenix Police Department said in a statement. "The investigation showed the child was injured when one of the vehicle’s power windows was rolled up on her."

The girl, whom authorities identified as Eimi Patlan-Garcia, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

A medical examiner's report ruled her death an accident and stated the primary cause of death was asphyxia.

More than 65 children have been killed by power windows since 1990, according to the nonprofit advocacy group KidsAndCars.org.

