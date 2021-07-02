Tips to Keep Pets Calm During July 4 Fireworks

It's that time of the year when the aroma of a good barbecue fills the air, children are enjoying their summer vacation and enchanting fireworks dance throughout the evening sky in celebration of Independence Day. Unfortunately, however, not everyone in the household may find fireworks charming.

The constantly loud booms of fireworks can be tough on pets. They don't know those sounds are all in good fun and often times can hurt themselves or even run away if they are spooked.

Here are some easy things pet owners can do at home to help out your pet throughout this weekend, according to Nina Thompson with San Diego Humane Society.

make sure they have a safe place to rest, somewhere they feel comfortable

keep them snuggled up with their favorite blanket or keep a favorite toy nearby

put on some background music or turn the TV on to drown out the sound of fireworks

Scared pets may run away from home. The San Diego Humane Society is closed on July 4 but urges anyone who finds a lost pet to utilize these options:

Keep the animal in your home and try locating the owner via the Nextdoor app or other social media platforms.

"Most animals are found in close proximity to where they live. This is a great way to quickly help the animal get back to their family," the humane society says.

Visit the society's lost and found page for tips on searching for an owner If you're unable to locate the owner, keep the pet overnight and bring the animal to the humane society on July 5 If you cannot keep the animal, call local law enforcement's non-emergency lines who can connect you with the humane society's humane officers. Call Project Wildlife for animals you believe to be wild

More information can be found on the Humane Society's website.