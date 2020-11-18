Rockefeller Center

Tiny Owl Rescued From NYC's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree That Traveled 170 Miles

The Ravensbeard Wildlife Center said the saw-whet owl was rescued after the 75-foot Norway spruce was cut down in upstate New York

A Ravensbeard Wildlife Center worker swaddles a saw-whet owl
Ravensbeard Wildlife Center

A tiny owl that lost its home last week when the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was cut down in upstate New York, then trucked to Midtown Manhattan, is recovering at a wildlife rehabilitation facility.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center said the bird was rescued after the 75-foot Norway spruce was cut down Thursday in Oneonta, roughly 80 miles southwest of Albany and around 170 miles north of its final stop in New York City.

A worker who helped transport and secure the tree discovered the owl and his wife called the center, the post said.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Coronavirus Updates: NYC to Close Public Schools; US COVID-19 Deaths Top 250K

Pfizer Inc 11 hours ago

Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective, Will Seek FDA Approval Soon

In honor of where the tiny owl was found, the center has taken to calling him "Rockefeller."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Rockefeller CenterNew YorkChristmas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us