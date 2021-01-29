Idaho

TikTok User Behind Viral ‘Dreams' Video Gives Signed Ocean Spray Bottle to Idaho Museum

Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface, rode to fame in 2020 after casually singing the Fleetwood Mac hit and drinking cranberry juice while longboarding

TikTok star Nathan Apodaca
MEGA/Getty Images

An Idaho man who rode to fame on TikTok after casually singing “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and drinking cranberry juice while longboarding will have a symbol of his success on display at the Museum of Idaho.

Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface, signed a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice for the museum during an event on Tuesday, the Post-Register reported. In exchange, Apodaca and his family received membership cards to the museum.

Tom Hayes, the CEO of Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., says the bottle will now be on display and become the latest entry in the museum's archives.

U.S. & World

capitol riot 3 hours ago

FBI: Pipe Bombs at RNC, DNC Were Planted Night Before Riot

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

Biden Visits Wounded Soldiers at Walter Reed, Where Son Died

“We think of museums as being full of old things, but history is what happened even a moment ago, and we are really trying to celebrate the recent past of our community,” museum curator Carrie Anderson Athay said.

Since posting the viral video on social media four months ago, Apodaca was asked to record a video for President Joe Biden’s virtual “Parade Across America” on Inauguration Day and saw the city of Idaho Falls officially declare a “Nathan Apodaca Day” last week.

“I’ve been coming to this museum since I was a kid. Coming in with my kids and seeing something that has my signature on it, it’s so mind-blowing,” he said.

A second signed bottle of cranberry juice is scheduled to be auctioned off as a fundraiser for the museum's programs, officials said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

IdahoTikTok
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us