2-year-old TikTok star ‘Okay Baby' killed in car crash in Louisiana

Two-year-old Preston Ordone, known on TikTok as the "Okay Baby," died in a car crash Thursday, according to Louisiana State Police.

Preston's parents, Katelynn, 25, and Jaelan Ordone, 27, sustained serious injuries, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officials said that they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 shortly before noon Thursday in St. Tammany Parish and that a preliminary investigation determined a 2011 Ford F-150 veered off the road and struck a tree.

Authorities said Preston was "improperly restrained in a child safety seat." The 2-year-old died at the hospital.

“Louisiana State Police stress that proper restraint use significantly reduces the risk of serious injury or death in a crash,” authorities said. “The proper use of seat belts and child safety seats can be the difference between life and death.”

Preston’s grandfather, Glen Norris, told NOLA on Friday that a witness at the scene had told him the toddler's car seat was properly restrained. Norris called the state police’s post “hurtful and painful.”

In a statement online, police said that they understand how difficult news releases of crashes can be for everyone involved, but stated they are necessary to inform the public, raise awareness and dispel rumors.

“Our goal is never to add to the pain, but rather to fulfill our responsibility in this age of information,” it said.

Norris did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment Monday.

Katelynn Ordone, who has more than 400,000 followers on TikTok, began posting videos of Preston in 2023.

Preston, often donned in overalls, became affectionately known online as the "Okay Baby" after Katelynn Ordone posted videos telling Preston not to do something, with him sweetly replying “OK” and proceeding to do the act anyways.

In an update on Katelynn Ordone's TikTok account Sunday, relatives said that she had multiple broken bones and that Jaelan Ordone had undergone emergency surgery, where pins and rods were placed in a leg.

The family's 7-year-old daughter Paisely, was in school at the time of the crash, a relative said.

@kate_ordone This is the hardest post we could possibly make, finding words is still so hard.. We hope that you can help our family in any way possible in this hard time. It still feels so unreal… All your prayers, love and support is needed and appreciated. Thank you. #OkayBabyForever ♬ original sound - Katelynn Ordone

The family started a GoFundMe page for medical expenses, with more than $30,000 raised by Monday.

"Preston had captured the hearts of many online with his joyful spirit and endearing videos, becoming a beloved figure on social media," the family's GoFundMe page states. "His untimely passing has left a profound void in the lives of his parents and the community that cherished him."

