Russia-Ukraine War

TikTok Blocks New Video Posts in Russia Over ‘Fake News' Law

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine

This May 27, 2020, photo taken in Paris shows the logo of the social network application TikTok on the screen of a phone.
Getty Images

TikTok said Sunday that users won’t be able to post new videos in Russia in response to the government’s crackdown on social media.

“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” the company said in a statement on Twitter. “Our in-app messaging service will not be affected.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.

TikTok is part of the larger Chinese tech company ByteDance.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarTikTok
