Thompson: Democracy Was ‘Dangerously Close to Catastrophe'

The 1/6 committee on Thursday plunged into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to salvage the 2020 election by pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to defy historical precedent and reject the electoral count in the run-up to the U.S. Capitol riot.

With two witnesses Thursday, including Pence's counsel, the House panel intended to show that Trump’s false claims of a fraudulent election left him grasping for alternatives as courts turned back dozens of lawsuits challenging the vote.

Trump latched onto conservative law professor John Eastman’s obscure plan and launched a public and private pressure campaign on Pence days before the vice president was to preside over the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden's election victory. A federal judge has said it is “more likely than not” Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification.

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson opened the hearing citing Pence's own words that there is “almost no idea more un-American” than the one he was being asked to do — reject the vote."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“Trump wanted Mike Pence to do something no other vice president has ever done,” Thompson said. “Our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe."

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson opened the hearing citing Pence's own words that there is “almost no idea more un-American” than the one he was being asked to do — reject the vote."

“Trump wanted Mike Pence to do something no other vice president has ever done,” Thompson said. “Our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe."

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings.