Washington DC

‘This is insane!' Driver speeds through National Mall in DC

The man drove in a circle before eventually driving off of the mall and onto the street.

By Taylor Edwards and NBC Washington Staff

Ferdous Al-Faruque

A man is in custody after he drove an SUV through the National Mall in D.C. on Saturday, according to U.S. Park Police.

At 8:30 p.m., the man started to speed through the grass and dirt pathways of the National Mall in an SUV, according to police.

In a video shot by Ferdous Al-Faruque and sent to NBC Washington, the car drives close to pedestrians many times along the mall. The pedestrians are then seen getting out of the way of the car.

"This is crazy. This is insane," a person is heard saying in the video as the man drives onto the grass part of the mall.

The driver is seen driving in a circle along the mall as an officer on a motorcycle tries to catch up to him. Eventually, the man drove off the mall and onto the street.

Park police said they took the man into custody and he is expected in court on Monday. No injuries were reported and the man's name was not immediately released.

