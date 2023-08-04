As a little girl, Shellie never dreamed of having a big, beautiful wedding — let alone four. But after she and her husband got married at Disneyland Resort in 2016, they’ve returned three times for extravagant vow renewal parties that include new dresses, new themes and new receptions. And she is planning at least two more “Disney weddings” in the future.

“Once you have a Disney wedding, you’re just addicted and you want another one,” she said.

Online, Shellie calls herself “The Serial Bride.” She said in an interview that she created her Instagram account in 2019 so she could post wedding pictures without bombarding her friends and family on Facebook. At that point, she already had her first Disneyland wedding, a Star Wars themed vow renewal, and wedding photos taken at Walt Disney World. Since then, she’s also had a vow renewal with a Pixar’s “Up” theme.

While Shellie isn’t alone in loving Disney, she’s just the latest “Disney adult” to receive hate for her obsession. In 2022, a Reddit post that claimed a couple paid for Mickey and Minnie character appearances at their wedding instead of food went viral, stoking outrage toward the Disney fandom as a whole. “Wedding shaming” is also an entire genre of content online, and Disney weddings combine both topics into a fountain of outrage.

