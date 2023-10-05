Doral

Men posing as construction workers steal dozens of generators from Trump property ahead of LIV Golf tournament

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of thieves posed as construction workers to steal dozens of generators from Trump National Doral that were being stored in anticipation of this month's LIV Golf event at the course.

Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez said around 70 generators were stolen from the resort on Northwest 87th Avenue on Monday.

Lopez said the thieves entered the property around 5 p.m. dressed as construction workers and removed around 30 generators.

They returned that evening and cut into a gate entrance and stole the remaining generators, Lopez said.

Surveillance footage released by police showed a white pickup truck that police said the thieves used to get away with the generators.

Lopez said the generators were among the equipment being stored at the course for the upcoming LIV Golf 2023 Team Championship, set for Oct. 20-22.

There were three or four suspects involved in the theft but detectives are looking into the possibility that others were involved, possibly even employees, Lopez said.

"We are looking at this investigation from multiple angles, right now anybody could be a suspect," Lopez said Thursday. "We take these types of crimes very seriously."

Lopez said detectives are interviewing employees and working multiple leads.

Doral
