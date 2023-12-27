The Eiffel Tower is closed while workers strike on the 100th anniversary of its founder's death

The Eiffel Tower was shut down to visitors Wednesday because of a strike over contract negotiations, the day the Paris monument marks 100 years since the death of its creator, Gustave Eiffel.

Tourists can still access the glass-enclosed esplanade beneath the tower, but access to the 300-meter (984-foot) landmark itself is closed until further notice, according to an Eiffel Tower spokesperson.

The strike was declared ahead of contract negotiations with the city of Paris, which owns the 134-year-old monument, the spokesperson said. Union representatives did not immediately respond for comment, and it was unclear how long the strike would last.

One of the world’s most-visited sites, the Eiffel Tower is typically open 365 days a year — though it sees occasional strikes — and is expected to play a central role in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The attraction normally sees about 20,000 visitors per day this time of year, said the spokesperson, who was not authorized to be publicly named according to tower management policy.

A special music show marking the death of Gustave Eiffel on Dec. 27, 1923, was still scheduled to air on social networks and French television Wednesday night because it was prerecorded, the spokesperson said.