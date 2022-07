She called herself the "Cryptoqueen" and touted her purported new digital currency, OneCoin, as the next big thing.

But after convincing investors around the world to send her $4 billion, federal prosecutors say, Ruja Ignatova quietly hopped a flight to Greece and disappeared.

OneCoin, authorities say, was a scam. On Thursday, the FBI placed the alleged fraudster on the 10 Most Wanted list, days after Europol did the same.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.