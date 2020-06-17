‘That '70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Rape

"That '70s Show" and "The Ranch" actor Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Masterson was accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, as well as accused of raping a 28-year-old woman between October and December in April 2003. He was also accused of raping a 23-year-old woman he invited to his home in that same year.

All three victims said the assaults allegedly took place at his Hollywood Hills home.

Masterson faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison if convicted, a news release said.

Arraignment is scheduled for September 18, according to a news release.