Uvalde School Shooting

Texas School Shooting: How To Help Victims, Families in Uvalde

As a community in Texas and the nation grapple with another mass shooting, here are some ways to help

By Kayla Galloway

The photo of Makenna Lee Elrod, a little girl victim of the shooting, is seen by flowers placed on a makeshift memorial in front of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed Tuesday afternoon in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a town of about 16,000 people, west of San Antonio.

The gunman, an 18-year-old, was shot and killed by police. 

In light of the shooting, blood donation centers and online fundraisers to help families of the victims have seen an outpouring of support. 

Here’s how you can help: 

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Monetary Donations & Fundraisers

GoFundMe created a page specifically for the Uvalde shooting with a collection of online fundraisers to help victims and their families.

One of the fundraisers had raised more than $1.8 million as of Wednesday evening. The fundraiser was created by Victims First, a nonprofit for victims of mass casualty events. 

“The funds collected will go to the families in cash payments with no strings attached, thereby fulfilling the full intent of the donors,” the campaign said. 

Several other online fundraisers for individual victims of the shooting can be found here

Uvalde School Shooting 2 hours ago

Texas School Shooter Described as Loner Who Fought With His Mom

Uvalde School Shooting 3 hours ago

‘We Are Not Okay': Teachers React Day After Texas School Shooting

Steve Kerr 4 hours ago

Steve Kerr's Gun Control Speech Inspired by Dad's 1984 Murder

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, which oversees Robb Elementary School, has set up a fund at the First State Bank.

The money will go to families of victims and those affected by the shooting. The bank has 11 locations in north Texas and donations can be made in-person or via check.

The district said checks should be mailed to 200 E Nopal Street in Uvalde, Texas, and be made payable to the Robb School Memorial Fund. 

University Health has also set up relief fund, which can be found here

The League of United Latin American Citizens is raising money for victims’ families, saying in a statement that all of the proceeds will go directly to those in need. 

To donate, click here

LULAC is the oldest Hispanic organization in the U.S, helping advance civil, economic and educational rights of Hispanic Americans. 

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Blood Donations

In addition to monetary donations, University Health and South Texas Blood & Tissue are accepting blood donations for hospitals in the Uvalde area. 

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, South Texas Blood & Tissue was booked for blood donations through Saturday and had seen 600 donors. 

Appointments are still available on Memorial Day, according to the blood center. 

The organization is also encouraging donors to reach out to their own local blood centers. 

“As we enter a long holiday weekend and the beginning of the summer travel season, our community and others across the country are facing a historic need for blood.” 

University Health said the hospital has been “flooded” with calls and appointments from those wanting to donate. 

Legal Assistance

The San Antonio Legal Services Association is looking for volunteer attorneys to assist families and victims in the shooting in need of help. 

The organization says they will provide free legal services for those affected in Uvalde. 

Mass shootings are not unique to the United States, with gun violence impacting almost every Western country. Here’s how lawmakers around the world have responded to mass shootings.

This article tagged under:

Uvalde School Shootingtexasgun violenceSchool shootings
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us